Wednesday's game that pits the Akron Zips (16-11) against the Buffalo Bulls (10-15) at Alumni Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of Akron. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

Last time out, the Bulls won on Saturday 84-66 against Bowling Green.

Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 67, Buffalo 66

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

The Bulls beat the Bowling Green Falcons (No. 65-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-66 win on February 25 -- their signature victory of the season.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 219) on December 7

78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 14

58-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 245) on December 20

81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on February 1

70-63 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on January 7

Buffalo Performance Insights