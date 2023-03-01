Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Colgate Raiders (15-13) and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-19) at Reitz Arena has a projected final score of 60-55 based on our computer prediction, with Colgate taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 1.
The Raiders' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 53-47 victory over Navy.
Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colgate 60, Loyola (MD) 55
Colgate Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Raiders defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 60-56 on February 18.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Greyhounds are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 104th-most defeats.
- Colgate has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.
Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 201) on November 19
- 63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 209) on February 8
- 69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 209) on January 2
- 78-68 at home over Niagara (No. 219) on November 16
- 64-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 245) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Colgate Performance Insights
- The Raiders have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 58.5 points per game, 305th in college basketball, and are allowing 54.8 per outing to rank 14th in college basketball.
- Colgate has averaged 2.4 fewer points in Patriot games (56.1) than overall (58.5).
- The Raiders are putting up more points at home (60.4 per game) than away (56.6).
- At home Colgate is conceding 54.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than it is away (55.4).
- In their past 10 games, the Raiders are putting up 53.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than their season average (58.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.