Oddsmakers project strong results from the Columbia Lions (23-4), listing them with the 46th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among Ivy League teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +40000 on the moneyline.

The Lions play the Harvard Crimson, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 10 in the Ivy League Conference Tournament.

Lions NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Columbia Team Stats

This year, the Lions have a 9-2 record at home and a 13-2 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

In Ivy League action, Columbia is 12-2. That's compared to an 11-2 record outside of the conference.

Columbia owns a top-25 offense this year, ranking 11th-best in college basketball with 79.4 points per game. At the other end, it ranks 102nd with 61.7 points allowed per contest.

Columbia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 5-1 | Q2 Record: 1-2 | Q3 Record: 5-1 | Q4 Record: 12-0

5-1 | 1-2 | 5-1 | 12-0 Columbia has five wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

