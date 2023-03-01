Jalen Brunson plus his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brunson, in his last game, had 17 points in a 109-94 win over the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Brunson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.6 27.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.3 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 34.5 33.4 37.6 PR 28.5 27.2 31.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Nets

Brunson is responsible for attempting 18.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.5 per game.

Brunson is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brunson's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.6 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.9.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 113 points per game.

The Nets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked fourth in the NBA, giving up 23 per contest.

The Nets concede 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 36 40 2 5 6 1 0 1/28/2023 37 26 3 4 0 0 1 11/9/2022 31 14 4 2 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brunson or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.