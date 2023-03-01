The New York Knicks, with Julius Randle, face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 109-94 win versus the Celtics, Randle put up 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Below, we dig into Randle's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.1 27.5 Rebounds 8.5 10.5 8.7 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.2 PRA 38.5 39.7 40.4 PR 34.5 35.6 36.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.4



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Julius Randle has made 8.5 shots per game, which accounts for 20.6% of his team's total makes.

Randle is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Randle's Knicks average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have conceded 113 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Nets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked fourth in the NBA, giving up 23 per game.

The Nets concede 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 32 18 10 4 1 1 1 1/28/2023 38 19 10 8 1 0 1 11/9/2022 31 24 11 3 4 0 0

