Knicks vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (34-27) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (36-27) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 222.5.
Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-7.5
|222.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 36 of 63 games this season.
- New York's games this year have an average total of 226.6, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks are 35-28-0 against the spread this season.
- New York has won 19, or 67.9%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- New York has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Knicks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|36
|57.1%
|114.7
|228.3
|111.9
|224.9
|224.3
|Nets
|31
|50.8%
|113.6
|228.3
|113
|224.9
|226.4
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Five of Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (20-10-0) than it has at home (15-18-0).
- The Knicks record 114.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 113 the Nets allow.
- New York has a 19-15 record against the spread and a 21-13 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.
Knicks vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|35-28
|3-3
|33-30
|Nets
|32-29
|5-1
|28-33
Knicks vs. Nets Point Insights
|Knicks
|Nets
|114.7
|113.6
|14
|17
|19-15
|25-12
|21-13
|25-12
|111.9
|113
|7
|14
|29-7
|21-11
|30-6
|24-8
