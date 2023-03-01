The Brooklyn Nets (34-27) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (36-27) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 222.5.

Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: MSG and YES
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -7.5 222.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 36 of 63 games this season.
  • New York's games this year have an average total of 226.6, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks are 35-28-0 against the spread this season.
  • New York has won 19, or 67.9%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • New York has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 36 57.1% 114.7 228.3 111.9 224.9 224.3
Nets 31 50.8% 113.6 228.3 113 224.9 226.4

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Five of Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (20-10-0) than it has at home (15-18-0).
  • The Knicks record 114.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 113 the Nets allow.
  • New York has a 19-15 record against the spread and a 21-13 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Splits

Knicks and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 35-28 3-3 33-30
Nets 32-29 5-1 28-33

Knicks vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Nets
114.7
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
19-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-12
21-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-12
111.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
29-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 21-11
30-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-8

