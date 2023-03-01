The Brooklyn Nets (34-27) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (36-27) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 222.5.

Knicks vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -7.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 36 of 63 games this season.

New York's games this year have an average total of 226.6, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks are 35-28-0 against the spread this season.

New York has won 19, or 67.9%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.

New York has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 36 57.1% 114.7 228.3 111.9 224.9 224.3 Nets 31 50.8% 113.6 228.3 113 224.9 226.4

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.

Five of Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (20-10-0) than it has at home (15-18-0).

The Knicks record 114.7 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 113 the Nets allow.

New York has a 19-15 record against the spread and a 21-13 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Splits

Knicks and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 35-28 3-3 33-30 Nets 32-29 5-1 28-33

Knicks vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Nets 114.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 19-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-12 21-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-12 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 29-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-11 30-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.