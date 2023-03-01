The New York Knicks' (36-27) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Wednesday, March 1 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (34-27) at Madison Square Garden. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Knicks won on Monday 109-94 against the Celtics. Julius Randle scored a team-best 23 points for the Knicks in the victory.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.8 2 1.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Edmond Sumner: Out (Personal), Ben Simmons: Out (Knee)

Knicks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and YES

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Knicks Season Insights

The 114.7 points per game the Knicks put up are just 1.7 more points than the Nets give up (113).

New York has a 21-13 record when scoring more than 113 points.

The Knicks have been racking up 117 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 114.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

New York makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.8 on average.

The Knicks score 113.7 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the league), while allowing 110.8 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Knicks vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -7.5 222

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.