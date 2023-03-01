Knicks vs. Nets Injury Report Today - March 1
The New York Knicks' (36-27) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Wednesday, March 1 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (34-27) at Madison Square Garden. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.
Their last time out, the Knicks won on Monday 109-94 against the Celtics. Julius Randle scored a team-best 23 points for the Knicks in the victory.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Evan Fournier
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|6.8
|2
|1.5
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Edmond Sumner: Out (Personal), Ben Simmons: Out (Knee)
Knicks vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and YES
Knicks Season Insights
- The 114.7 points per game the Knicks put up are just 1.7 more points than the Nets give up (113).
- New York has a 21-13 record when scoring more than 113 points.
- The Knicks have been racking up 117 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 114.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
- New York makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.8 on average.
- The Knicks score 113.7 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the league), while allowing 110.8 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).
Knicks vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-7.5
|222
