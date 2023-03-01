Nets vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - March 1
The Brooklyn Nets (34-27) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the New York Knicks (36-27) on Wednesday, March 1 at Madison Square Garden, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.
The Nets' last contest was a 118-104 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday. The Nets got a team-high 31 points from Mikal Bridges in the loss.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Edmond Sumner
|SG
|Out
|Personal
|7.4
|1.6
|1.4
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Illness)
Nets vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and YES
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 111.9 the Knicks give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 25-12 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
- In their previous 10 games, the Nets are averaging 110.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 113.6.
- Brooklyn knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.2%.
- The Nets rank fourth in the NBA with 115.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th defensively with 112.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Nets vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-7.5
|222
