The Brooklyn Nets (34-27) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the New York Knicks (36-27) on Wednesday, March 1 at Madison Square Garden, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nets' last contest was a 118-104 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday. The Nets got a team-high 31 points from Mikal Bridges in the loss.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Edmond Sumner SG Out Personal 7.4 1.6 1.4 Ben Simmons PG Out Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Illness)

Nets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and YES

Nets Season Insights

The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 111.9 the Knicks give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 25-12 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Nets are averaging 110.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 113.6.

Brooklyn knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.2%.

The Nets rank fourth in the NBA with 115.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th defensively with 112.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nets vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -7.5 222

