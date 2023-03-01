RJ Barrett and his New York Knicks teammates face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 109-94 win versus the Celtics, Barrett had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Now let's examine Barrett's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.5 16.8 Rebounds 3.5 5.2 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.0 PRA 23.5 27.5 24.1 PR 21.5 24.7 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Nets

Barrett has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 16.0% and 14.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Barrett's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.6 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.9.

Giving up 113 points per game, the Nets are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Nets concede 44.5 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

The Nets concede 23 assists per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 24 4 1 0 0 0 0 1/28/2023 31 24 6 2 3 1 0 11/9/2022 30 16 6 3 2 0 1

