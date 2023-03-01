The Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-16, 8-8 NEC) face the Wagner Seahawks (15-12, 8-8 NEC) in a matchup of NEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Sacred Heart Moneyline Wagner Moneyline DraftKings Sacred Heart (-2) 130 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings Tipico Sacred Heart (-2.5) 130.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Betting Trends

Wagner is 8-13-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this season, the Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-4.

Sacred Heart is 10-14-1 ATS this season.

A total of eight out of the Pioneers' 25 games this season have gone over the point total.

