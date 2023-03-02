Thursday's contest between the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-16) and Hofstra Pride (9-18) squaring off at Hampton Convocation Center has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hampton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Pride head into this matchup after a 69-67 loss to Monmouth on Sunday.

Hofstra vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hofstra vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Hampton 65, Hofstra 57

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Pride defeated the Towson Tigers at home on February 9 by a score of 58-57.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Pirates have 10 losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Army (No. 279) on December 7

46-42 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 6

64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 306) on December 21

69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 308) on November 18

63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 326) on January 13

Hofstra Performance Insights