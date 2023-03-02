The Iona Gaels (22-7, 15-3 MAAC) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (10-17, 6-12 MAAC) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iona vs. Marist matchup.

Iona vs. Marist Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Iona vs. Marist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Iona vs. Marist Betting Trends

Iona has compiled a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Gaels games have hit the over 13 out of 25 times this season.

Marist has covered 12 times in 22 chances against the spread this year.

Red Foxes games have hit the over 13 out of 22 times this year.

Iona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Iona is 80th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (71st).

Based on its moneyline odds, Iona has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

