The Iona Gaels (22-7, 15-3 MAAC) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (10-17, 6-12 MAAC) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iona vs. Marist matchup.

Iona vs. Marist Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Iona vs. Marist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iona Moneyline Marist Moneyline
BetMGM Iona (-16.5) 138.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Iona (-16) 139 -1700 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Iona (-15.5) 138.5 -2247 +1200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Iona (-17.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Iona vs. Marist Betting Trends

  • Iona has compiled a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Gaels games have hit the over 13 out of 25 times this season.
  • Marist has covered 12 times in 22 chances against the spread this year.
  • Red Foxes games have hit the over 13 out of 22 times this year.

Iona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Iona is 80th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (71st).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Iona has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.