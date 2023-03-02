Thursday's game features the Iona Lady Gaels (22-5) and the Marist Red Foxes (11-16) squaring off at Hynes Athletic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-51 win for heavily favored Iona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Gaels came out on top in their most recent matchup 67-43 against Canisius on Saturday.

Iona vs. Marist Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Iona vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 68, Marist 51

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats in a 57-54 win on December 17. It was their best victory of the season.

Iona has 18 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 136) on January 14

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 220) on January 2

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 220) on February 2

91-64 at home over Siena (No. 229) on February 16

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21

Iona Performance Insights