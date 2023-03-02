Iona vs. Marist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the Iona Lady Gaels (22-5) and the Marist Red Foxes (11-16) squaring off at Hynes Athletic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-51 win for heavily favored Iona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Lady Gaels came out on top in their most recent matchup 67-43 against Canisius on Saturday.
Iona vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
Iona vs. Marist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 68, Marist 51
Iona Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats in a 57-54 win on December 17. It was their best victory of the season.
- Iona has 18 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 136) on January 14
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 220) on January 2
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 220) on February 2
- 91-64 at home over Siena (No. 229) on February 16
- 68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 229) on January 21
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (scoring 64 points per game to rank 204th in college basketball while allowing 53.8 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball) and have a +274 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Iona is posting 64.7 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (64 points per game) is 0.7 PPG lower.
- The Lady Gaels are putting up 68 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (60.2).
- In home games, Iona is surrendering 3.1 fewer points per game (52.2) than in road games (55.3).
- The Lady Gaels have been racking up 65.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 64 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
