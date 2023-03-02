LIU vs. Cent. Conn. St. Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Thursday's contest between the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-20) and the Long Island Sharks (6-21) at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-60 based on our computer prediction, with Cent. Conn. St. securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 2.
The Sharks' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 58-54 win against Merrimack.
LIU vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut
LIU vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cent. Conn. St. 63, LIU 60
LIU Schedule Analysis
- When the Sharks beat the Ohio Bobcats, who are ranked No. 294 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 74-67, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, LIU is 6-13 (.316%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
LIU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-68 at home over Wagner (No. 300) on February 11
- 58-54 on the road over Merrimack (No. 310) on February 25
- 69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 325) on January 28
- 78-72 at home over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 16
- 70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on November 12
LIU Performance Insights
- The Sharks' -288 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.0 points per game (321st in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per contest (266th in college basketball).
- LIU scores more in conference action (57.4 points per game) than overall (57.0).
- At home the Sharks are scoring 56.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (57.6).
- At home, LIU concedes 67.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 67.6.
- While the Sharks are scoring 57.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 58.3 a contest.
