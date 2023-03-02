Thursday's contest at Draddy Gymnasium has the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (12-16) matching up with the Rider Broncs (8-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-55 win as our model heavily favors Manhattan.

The Lady Jaspers head into this matchup on the heels of a 52-45 victory against Mount St. Mary's on Saturday.

Manhattan vs. Rider Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Manhattan vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 67, Rider 55

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

On January 12, the Lady Jaspers captured their best win of the season, a 78-53 victory over the Siena Saints, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 230) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Jaspers are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Manhattan has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 241) on February 2

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 249) on November 19

64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314) on December 17

52-45 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314) on February 25

73-68 at home over Canisius (No. 322) on December 29

Manhattan Performance Insights