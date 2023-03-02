Marist vs. Iona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Iona Lady Gaels (22-5) against the Marist Red Foxes (11-16) at Hynes Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-51 in favor of Iona, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Red Foxes head into this game after a 74-56 loss to Niagara on Saturday.
Marist vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
Marist vs. Iona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 68, Marist 51
Marist Schedule Analysis
- The Red Foxes' best victory this season came against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 206) in our computer rankings. The Red Foxes secured the 70-57 win at a neutral site on November 18.
Marist 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 220) on December 17
- 56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 5
- 75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on February 16
- 59-41 on the road over American (No. 302) on December 10
- 65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314) on February 2
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes have been outscored by 4.7 points per game (posting 57.3 points per game, 315th in college basketball, while giving up 62.0 per outing, 116th in college basketball) and have a -128 scoring differential.
- Marist scores more in conference action (58.1 points per game) than overall (57.3).
- In 2022-23 the Red Foxes are scoring 7.9 fewer points per game at home (52.8) than away (60.7).
- At home Marist is giving up 57.5 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than it is on the road (68.8).
- While the Red Foxes are putting up 57.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 56.8 points per contest.
