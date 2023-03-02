Thursday's contest that pits the Iona Lady Gaels (22-5) against the Marist Red Foxes (11-16) at Hynes Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-51 in favor of Iona, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Red Foxes head into this game after a 74-56 loss to Niagara on Saturday.

Marist vs. Iona Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Marist vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 68, Marist 51

Marist Schedule Analysis

The Red Foxes' best victory this season came against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 206) in our computer rankings. The Red Foxes secured the 70-57 win at a neutral site on November 18.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 220) on December 17

56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 5

75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on February 16

59-41 on the road over American (No. 302) on December 10

65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314) on February 2

Marist Performance Insights