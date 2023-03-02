Niagara vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (15-11) and Siena Saints (17-11) squaring off at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 67-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Niagara, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Purple Eagles are coming off of a 74-56 victory against Marist in their last game on Saturday.
Niagara vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Niagara vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 67, Siena 64
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Purple Eagles defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 63-58 on February 23.
- Niagara has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 139) on January 5
- 65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 241) on February 19
- 70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 241) on January 12
- 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on December 31
- 74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles average 65.6 points per game (169th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (186th in college basketball). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.
- With 68.9 points per game in MAAC matchups, Niagara is posting 3.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.6 PPG).
- Offensively, the Purple Eagles have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 66 points per game, compared to 65.9 per game on the road.
- At home, Niagara is ceding 3.1 more points per game (66.1) than in road games (63).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Purple Eagles have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 72.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 65.6 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.