Thursday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (15-11) and Siena Saints (17-11) squaring off at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 67-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Niagara, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Purple Eagles are coming off of a 74-56 victory against Marist in their last game on Saturday.

Niagara vs. Siena Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Niagara vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 67, Siena 64

Niagara Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Purple Eagles defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 63-58 on February 23.

Niagara has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 139) on January 5

65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 241) on February 19

70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 241) on January 12

66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 258) on December 31

74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on January 19

Niagara Performance Insights