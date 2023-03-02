Having won three in a row, the Ottawa Senators visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the action on ESPN+, MSG, TSN5, and RDS as the Rangers and the Senators square off.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, TSN5, and RDS

ESPN+, MSG, TSN5, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rangers vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2022 Rangers Senators 3-2 (F/OT) OTT 11/30/2022 Senators Rangers 3-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 168 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

The Rangers' 201 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 61 19 49 68 71 26 22.2% Mika Zibanejad 61 32 33 65 51 40 48.5% Adam Fox 61 10 46 56 55 61 - Vincent Trocheck 61 19 28 47 51 43 56.6% Patrick Kane 54 16 29 45 44 23 100%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators give up 3.1 goals per game (188 in total), 15th in the league.

The Senators' 187 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Senators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players