Having won three in a row, the Ottawa Senators visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the action on ESPN+, MSG, TSN5, and RDS as the Rangers and the Senators square off.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, TSN5, and RDS
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, TSN5, and RDS
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/2/2022 Rangers Senators 3-2 (F/OT) OTT
11/30/2022 Senators Rangers 3-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have conceded 168 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.
  • The Rangers' 201 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 61 19 49 68 71 26 22.2%
Mika Zibanejad 61 32 33 65 51 40 48.5%
Adam Fox 61 10 46 56 55 61 -
Vincent Trocheck 61 19 28 47 51 43 56.6%
Patrick Kane 54 16 29 45 44 23 100%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators give up 3.1 goals per game (188 in total), 15th in the league.
  • The Senators' 187 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Senators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brady Tkachuk 60 26 37 63 40 19 47.7%
Tim Stützle 56 28 35 63 42 43 38.6%
Claude Giroux 60 25 34 59 25 36 59.5%
Alex DeBrincat 60 20 32 52 27 32 63.6%
Drake Batherson 60 19 31 50 28 26 36.4%

