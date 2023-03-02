How to Watch the Rangers vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 2
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having won three in a row, the Ottawa Senators visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the action on ESPN+, MSG, TSN5, and RDS as the Rangers and the Senators square off.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, TSN5, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2022
|Rangers
|Senators
|3-2 (F/OT) OTT
|11/30/2022
|Senators
|Rangers
|3-1 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 168 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.
- The Rangers' 201 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|61
|19
|49
|68
|71
|26
|22.2%
|Mika Zibanejad
|61
|32
|33
|65
|51
|40
|48.5%
|Adam Fox
|61
|10
|46
|56
|55
|61
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|61
|19
|28
|47
|51
|43
|56.6%
|Patrick Kane
|54
|16
|29
|45
|44
|23
|100%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators give up 3.1 goals per game (188 in total), 15th in the league.
- The Senators' 187 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Senators are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brady Tkachuk
|60
|26
|37
|63
|40
|19
|47.7%
|Tim Stützle
|56
|28
|35
|63
|42
|43
|38.6%
|Claude Giroux
|60
|25
|34
|59
|25
|36
|59.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|60
|20
|32
|52
|27
|32
|63.6%
|Drake Batherson
|60
|19
|31
|50
|28
|26
|36.4%
