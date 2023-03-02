Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Merrimack Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Hammel Court has the Merrimack Warriors (13-15) squaring off against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-17) at 7:00 PM (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Merrimack, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Terriers are coming off of a 67-48 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in their last outing on Saturday.
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Merrimack Score Prediction
- Prediction: Merrimack 65, Saint Francis (BKN) 60
Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers' best win this season came in a 58-55 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers on February 23.
- Saint Francis (BKN) has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.
Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-74 on the road over Wagner (No. 300) on February 9
- 61-59 at home over Wagner (No. 300) on January 26
- 66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 2
- 61-48 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on February 4
- 66-60 at home over LIU (No. 344) on January 16
Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights
- The Terriers' -122 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.0 points per game (311th in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per contest (126th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Saint Francis (BKN) is scoring more points (60.6 per game) than it is overall (58.0) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Terriers score 63.4 points per game. Away, they average 54.3.
- Saint Francis (BKN) is allowing fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (65.9).
- Over their last 10 games, the Terriers are putting up 61.3 points per game, 3.3 more than their season average (58.0).
