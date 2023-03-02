Thursday's contest between the Niagara Purple Eagles (15-11) and the Siena Saints (17-11) at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 67-64 based on our computer prediction, with Niagara coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM on March 2.

The Saints are coming off of a 69-52 loss to Quinnipiac in their last game on Saturday.

Siena vs. Niagara Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Siena vs. Niagara Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Niagara 67, Siena 64

Siena Schedule Analysis

  • The Saints' signature victory this season came against the Niagara Purple Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 219) in our computer rankings. The Saints took home the 83-81 win at home on February 11.
  • Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Purple Eagles are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 65th-most defeats.
  • Siena has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (16).

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 235) on December 10
  • 55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 241) on January 19
  • 61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 241) on January 5
  • 75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 258) on February 9
  • 78-71 over Oakland (No. 273) on November 26

Siena Performance Insights

  • The Saints' +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.3 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per outing (158th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Siena has put up 69.8 points per game in MAAC play, and 68.3 overall.
  • The Saints are scoring more points at home (71.0 per game) than away (63.4).
  • At home Siena is giving up 62.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than it is away (63.7).
  • The Saints are scoring 72.1 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 68.3.

