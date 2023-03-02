Stony Brook vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Towson Tigers (17-10) versus the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-10) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Towson, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 2.
The Seawolves head into this game on the heels of a 53-51 loss to Delaware on Sunday.
Stony Brook vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Stony Brook vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 67, Stony Brook 64
Stony Brook Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Seawolves defeated the Iona Lady Gaels at home on November 14 by a score of 73-71.
- Stony Brook has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-66 at home over Towson (No. 138) on January 29
- 63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on November 24
- 89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 212) on December 30
- 86-72 over High Point (No. 236) on November 23
- 70-63 at home over Hampton (No. 250) on February 24
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (125th in college basketball) and give up 65.0 per contest (196th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Stony Brook has scored 70.1 points per game in CAA play, and 68.3 overall.
- At home the Seawolves are putting up 71.9 points per game, 9.3 more than they are averaging on the road (62.6).
- At home Stony Brook is giving up 63.0 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than it is away (67.5).
- The Seawolves have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, averaging 69.8 points per contest, 1.5 more than their season average of 68.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.