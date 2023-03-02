Thursday's game that pits the Towson Tigers (17-10) versus the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-10) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Towson, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 2.

The Seawolves head into this game on the heels of a 53-51 loss to Delaware on Sunday.

Stony Brook vs. Towson Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Stony Brook vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 67, Stony Brook 64

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Seawolves defeated the Iona Lady Gaels at home on November 14 by a score of 73-71.

Stony Brook has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

83-66 at home over Towson (No. 138) on January 29

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on November 24

89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 212) on December 30

86-72 over High Point (No. 236) on November 23

70-63 at home over Hampton (No. 250) on February 24

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Stony Brook Performance Insights