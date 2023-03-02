Thursday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) and the Syracuse Orange (18-11) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on March 2.

The Orange took care of business in their last matchup 85-55 against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Syracuse vs. NC State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Syracuse vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 71, Syracuse 66

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Orange took down the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels, 75-67, on February 9.

The Orange have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 46th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

Syracuse has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

77-68 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on February 19

91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 61) on January 8

90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 74) on January 26

67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 83) on December 18

79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on February 5

Syracuse Performance Insights