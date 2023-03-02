Syracuse vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) and the Syracuse Orange (18-11) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on March 2.
The Orange took care of business in their last matchup 85-55 against Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Syracuse vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Syracuse vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 71, Syracuse 66
Syracuse Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Orange took down the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels, 75-67, on February 9.
- The Orange have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 46th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
- Syracuse has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.
Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-68 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on February 19
- 91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 61) on January 8
- 90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 74) on January 26
- 67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 83) on December 18
- 79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on February 5
Syracuse Performance Insights
- The Orange are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game, with a +194 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and allow 67.6 per contest (261st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Syracuse has put up 71.7 points per game in ACC play, and 74.2 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Orange are scoring 6.8 more points per game at home (77.1) than away (70.3).
- At home Syracuse is conceding 63.6 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than it is on the road (73.2).
- In their previous 10 games, the Orange are posting 71.6 points per contest, 2.6 fewer points than their season average (74.2).
