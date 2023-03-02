How to Watch the Syracuse vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Syracuse Orange's (18-11) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) at Greensboro Coliseum. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Syracuse vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Orange score 11.6 more points per game (74.2) than the Wolfpack give up (62.6).
- Syracuse has a 12-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.0 points.
- Syracuse has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
- The Wolfpack score just 3.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Orange give up (67.6).
- NC State is 14-3 when scoring more than 67.6 points.
- NC State has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.2 points.
- The Wolfpack shoot 43.2% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Orange allow defensively.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 78-65
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/19/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 77-68
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/23/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 85-55
|Petersen Events Center
|3/2/2023
|NC State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.