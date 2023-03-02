Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's game that pits the Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-13) versus the Wagner Seahawks (13-13) at William H. Pitt Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Sacred Heart, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Seahawks' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 72-57 victory against Saint Francis (PA).
Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut
Wagner vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacred Heart 66, Wagner 60
Wagner Schedule Analysis
- The Seahawks defeated the No. 258-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Manhattan Lady Jaspers, 63-60, on November 7, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Wagner has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).
Wagner 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-60 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 303) on November 16
- 76-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 304) on November 26
- 69-63 on the road over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 16
- 63-61 at home over Merrimack (No. 310) on January 6
- 68-54 at home over NJIT (No. 311) on December 17
Wagner Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (posting 63.8 points per game, 211th in college basketball, while conceding 66.0 per outing, 227th in college basketball) and have a -57 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Wagner has scored 65.3 points per game in NEC play, and 63.8 overall.
- At home the Seahawks are scoring 67.1 points per game, 6.1 more than they are averaging on the road (61.0).
- Wagner gives up 63.1 points per game at home, and 68.5 on the road.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Seahawks are putting up 60.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 63.8.
