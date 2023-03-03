Friday's game features the Fordham Rams (18-11) and the Richmond Spiders (19-9) squaring off at Chase Fieldhouse (on March 3) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-65 victory for Fordham.

The Rams are coming off of a 74-65 victory against Davidson in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Fordham vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware

Fordham vs. Richmond Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Fordham 68, Richmond 65

Fordham Schedule Analysis

  • When the Rams defeated the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 70 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-73 on February 22, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Fordham 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-59 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on January 25
  • 71-65 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 22
  • 78-58 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 127) on December 11
  • 83-62 at home over Duquesne (No. 147) on January 14
  • 67-64 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on January 1

Fordham Performance Insights

  • The Rams average 72.6 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (190th in college basketball). They have a +224 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.
  • On offense, Fordham is averaging 70.8 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (72.6 points per game) is 1.8 PPG higher.
  • The Rams are posting 74.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 70.5 points per contest.
  • Fordham is giving up 63.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (66.4).
  • In their last 10 games, the Rams have been racking up 72.7 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 72.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

