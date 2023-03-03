When the Boston Celtics (45-18) and Brooklyn Nets (34-28) match up at TD Garden on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, Mikal Bridges will be a player to watch.

Game Day: Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets fell to the Knicks on Wednesday, 142-118. Cameron Johnson scored a team-high 33 points (and chipped in zero assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Johnson 33 2 0 0 1 7 Mikal Bridges 21 3 3 1 0 1 Cameron Thomas 15 1 1 1 1 1

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges leads the Nets in scoring (17.9 points per game) and assists (3.5), and averages 4.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie is No. 1 on the Nets in assists (5.4 per game), and averages 17.5 points and 3.2 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging a team-best 9 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.5 points and 1.7 assists, making 71% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

The Nets get 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

The Nets receive 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Ben Simmons.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Thomas 21.1 2.8 2.4 0.5 0.2 1.9 Nicolas Claxton 8.6 8.1 1.8 1.4 1.8 0 Mikal Bridges 16.4 3.5 2.2 0.9 0.5 1.6 Spencer Dinwiddie 13 3.1 5.2 0.9 0 1.5 Cameron Johnson 13.3 2.5 0.9 1.1 0.3 2.1

