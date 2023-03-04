Saturday's game features the Buffalo Bulls (11-15) and the Western Michigan Broncos (12-16) matching up at Alumni Arena (on March 4) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-63 victory for Buffalo.

The Bulls are coming off of a 64-50 win over Akron in their last outing on Wednesday.

Buffalo vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Buffalo vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 68, Western Michigan 63

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

The Bulls beat the Bowling Green Falcons (No. 67-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 84-66 win on February 25 -- their signature victory of the season.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

64-50 at home over Akron (No. 198) on March 1

63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 212) on December 7

78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 229) on January 14

58-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 245) on December 20

81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 248) on February 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Buffalo Performance Insights