Canisius vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Siena Saints (17-12) versus the Canisius Golden Griffins (9-19) at Koessler Athletic Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Siena. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Golden Griffins dropped their last outing 55-44 against Mount St. Mary's on Thursday.
Canisius vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
Canisius vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Siena 68, Canisius 62
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Griffins took down the No. 220-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Buffalo Bulls, 57-55, on November 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Canisius is 8-12 (.400%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.
Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 227) on November 22
- 73-60 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 17
- 52-46 on the road over Marist (No. 270) on February 11
- 65-61 at home over Marist (No. 270) on December 19
- 85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 330) on December 7
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -174 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per contest (248th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Canisius averages fewer points per contest (60.1) than its overall average (60.7).
- The Golden Griffins are scoring 62.6 points per game this season at home, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (59.1).
- Canisius cedes 63.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.7 on the road.
- The Golden Griffins have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 57.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.9 points fewer than the 60.7 they've scored this season.
