Saturday's contest between the Columbia Lions (22-4) and the Cornell Big Red (10-16) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-51 and heavily favors Columbia to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lions are coming off of an 83-55 win over Brown in their last game on Saturday.

Columbia vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 80, Cornell 51

Columbia Schedule Analysis

On January 6 against the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in our computer rankings, the Lions notched their signature win of the season, a 58-55 victory on the road.

The Lions have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 47) on December 10

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on November 27

77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 59) on November 7

75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on February 17

82-56 at home over Harvard (No. 75) on January 14

Columbia Performance Insights