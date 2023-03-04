Columbia vs. Cornell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Columbia Lions (22-4) and the Cornell Big Red (10-16) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-51 and heavily favors Columbia to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Lions are coming off of an 83-55 win over Brown in their last game on Saturday.
Columbia vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Columbia vs. Cornell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 80, Cornell 51
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- On January 6 against the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in our computer rankings, the Lions notched their signature win of the season, a 58-55 victory on the road.
- The Lions have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 47) on December 10
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on November 27
- 77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 59) on November 7
- 75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 75) on February 17
- 82-56 at home over Harvard (No. 75) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions have a +474 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.2 points per game. They're putting up 79.8 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball and are giving up 61.6 per outing to rank 104th in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Columbia averages fewer points per game (77.5) than its overall average (79.8).
- The Lions score 79.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 79.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Columbia has played better at home this year, ceding 58 points per game, compared to 64.3 in away games.
- The Lions have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 78.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.2 points fewer than the 79.8 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.