Cornell vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Columbia Lions (22-4) and the Cornell Big Red (10-16) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-51 and heavily favors Columbia to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Big Red enter this game on the heels of a 63-42 loss to Yale on Saturday.
Cornell vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Cornell vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 80, Cornell 51
Cornell Schedule Analysis
- The Big Red defeated the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers in a 57-50 win on November 25. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Cornell has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).
Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 201) on December 3
- 66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 246) on January 28
- 71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 288) on November 30
- 53-40 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 314) on February 17
- 61-48 at home over Dartmouth (No. 314) on January 1
Cornell Performance Insights
- The Big Red have a -120 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 58.4 points per game, 306th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.0 per contest to rank 141st in college basketball.
- In conference action, Cornell is scoring fewer points (54.6 per game) than it is overall (58.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Big Red are putting up 60.1 points per game, 3.4 more than they are averaging on the road (56.7).
- Cornell is giving up fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (63.9).
- The Big Red have performed worse offensively over their previous 10 games, putting up 54.7 points per contest, 3.7 fewer points their than season average of 58.4.
