Saturday's game between the Columbia Lions (22-4) and the Cornell Big Red (10-16) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-51 and heavily favors Columbia to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Big Red enter this game on the heels of a 63-42 loss to Yale on Saturday.

Cornell vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Cornell vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 80, Cornell 51

Cornell Schedule Analysis

The Big Red defeated the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers in a 57-50 win on November 25. It was their signature victory of the season.

Cornell has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).

Cornell 2022-23 Best Wins

53-45 on the road over Albany (No. 201) on December 3

66-61 on the road over Brown (No. 246) on January 28

71-48 at home over Binghamton (No. 288) on November 30

53-40 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 314) on February 17

61-48 at home over Dartmouth (No. 314) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Cornell Performance Insights