Hofstra vs. William & Mary Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the William & Mary Tribe (16-12) versus the Hofstra Pride (10-18) at Kaplan Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-58 in favor of William & Mary, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Pride are coming off of a 72-58 victory over Hampton in their last outing on Thursday.
Hofstra vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
Hofstra vs. William & Mary Score Prediction
- Prediction: William & Mary 68, Hofstra 58
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- Against the Towson Tigers on February 9, the Pride notched their best win of the season, a 58-57 home victory.
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-58 on the road over Hampton (No. 262) on March 2
- 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 281) on January 6
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 287) on December 7
- 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 304) on November 18
- 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 309) on December 21
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride's -136 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.9 points per game (313th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (130th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Hofstra is scoring fewer points (55.1 per game) than it is overall (57.9) in 2022-23.
- The Pride are putting up fewer points at home (56.9 per game) than away (58.8).
- Hofstra concedes 61.1 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.
- In their previous 10 games, the Pride are scoring 56.8 points per contest, 1.1 fewer points than their season average (57.9).
