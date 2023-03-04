Saturday's game that pits the William & Mary Tribe (16-12) versus the Hofstra Pride (10-18) at Kaplan Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-58 in favor of William & Mary, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Pride are coming off of a 72-58 victory over Hampton in their last outing on Thursday.

Hofstra vs. William & Mary Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Hofstra vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

  • Prediction: William & Mary 68, Hofstra 58

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Towson Tigers on February 9, the Pride notched their best win of the season, a 58-57 home victory.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 72-58 on the road over Hampton (No. 262) on March 2
  • 46-42 at home over Elon (No. 281) on January 6
  • 56-53 at home over Army (No. 287) on December 7
  • 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 304) on November 18
  • 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 309) on December 21

Hofstra Performance Insights

  • The Pride's -136 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.9 points per game (313th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (130th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Hofstra is scoring fewer points (55.1 per game) than it is overall (57.9) in 2022-23.
  • The Pride are putting up fewer points at home (56.9 per game) than away (58.8).
  • Hofstra concedes 61.1 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.
  • In their previous 10 games, the Pride are scoring 56.8 points per contest, 1.1 fewer points than their season average (57.9).

