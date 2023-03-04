Saturday's game between the Iona Lady Gaels (22-6) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-28) going head to head at Yanitelli Center has a projected final score of 72-47 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iona, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Gaels enter this matchup on the heels of a 70-60 loss to Marist on Thursday.

Iona vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iona vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 72, Saint Peter's 47

Iona Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 57-54 on December 17.

Iona has 19 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 143) on January 14

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 212) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 212) on January 2

91-64 at home over Siena (No. 242) on February 16

68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 242) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iona Performance Insights