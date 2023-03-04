Iona vs. Saint Peter's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Iona Lady Gaels (22-6) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-28) going head to head at Yanitelli Center has a projected final score of 72-47 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iona, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Gaels enter this matchup on the heels of a 70-60 loss to Marist on Thursday.
Iona vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
Iona vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iona 72, Saint Peter's 47
Iona Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Gaels defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats 57-54 on December 17.
- Iona has 19 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 143) on January 14
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 212) on February 2
- 63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 212) on January 2
- 91-64 at home over Siena (No. 242) on February 16
- 68-66 on the road over Siena (No. 242) on January 21
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game, with a +264 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.8 points per game (206th in college basketball) and give up 54.4 per contest (12th in college basketball).
- Iona has averaged 0.7 more points in MAAC action (64.5) than overall (63.8).
- The Lady Gaels are scoring more points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (60.2).
- In 2022-23 Iona is giving up 1.8 fewer points per game at home (53.5) than on the road (55.3).
- The Lady Gaels have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, scoring 65.0 points per contest, 1.2 more than their season average of 63.8.
