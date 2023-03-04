Marist vs. Rider Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Alumni Gymnasium has the Marist Red Foxes (12-16) taking on the Rider Broncs (8-20) at 1:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 64-59 win for Marist, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Red Foxes enter this game on the heels of a 70-60 win against Iona on Thursday.
Marist vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
Marist vs. Rider Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marist 64, Rider 59
Marist Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Red Foxes defeated the Iona Lady Gaels on the road on March 2 by a score of 70-60.
Marist 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on November 18
- 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 212) on December 17
- 75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 254) on February 16
- 56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on January 5
- 59-41 on the road over American (No. 302) on December 10
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes are being outscored by 4.2 points per game, with a -118 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.7 points per game (316th in college basketball), and give up 61.9 per contest (114th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Marist has put up 58.7 points per game in MAAC play, and 57.7 overall.
- At home, the Red Foxes average 52.8 points per game. Away, they score 61.4.
- At home, Marist allows 57.5 points per game. Away, it allows 68.1.
- Over their past 10 games, the Red Foxes are posting 58.6 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average (57.7).
