Saturday's game at Alumni Gymnasium has the Marist Red Foxes (12-16) taking on the Rider Broncs (8-20) at 1:00 PM (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a 64-59 win for Marist, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Red Foxes enter this game on the heels of a 70-60 win against Iona on Thursday.

Marist vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Marist vs. Rider Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Marist 64, Rider 59

Marist Schedule Analysis

  • When it comes to their signature win this season, the Red Foxes defeated the Iona Lady Gaels on the road on March 2 by a score of 70-60.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-57 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on November 18
  • 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 212) on December 17
  • 75-66 on the road over Manhattan (No. 254) on February 16
  • 56-43 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on January 5
  • 59-41 on the road over American (No. 302) on December 10

Marist Performance Insights

  • The Red Foxes are being outscored by 4.2 points per game, with a -118 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.7 points per game (316th in college basketball), and give up 61.9 per contest (114th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Marist has put up 58.7 points per game in MAAC play, and 57.7 overall.
  • At home, the Red Foxes average 52.8 points per game. Away, they score 61.4.
  • At home, Marist allows 57.5 points per game. Away, it allows 68.1.
  • Over their past 10 games, the Red Foxes are posting 58.6 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average (57.7).

