Saturday's game features the Niagara Purple Eagles (16-11) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (11-17) facing off at Gallagher Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-58 win for heavily favored Niagara according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Purple Eagles won their last outing 86-62 against Siena on Thursday.

Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 69, Mount St. Mary's 58

Niagara Schedule Analysis

On February 23, the Purple Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 63-58 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 143) in our computer rankings.

Niagara has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 143) on January 5

86-62 at home over Siena (No. 242) on March 2

70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on January 12

65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 19

66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 254) on December 31

Niagara Performance Insights