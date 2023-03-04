Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Niagara Purple Eagles (16-11) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (11-17) facing off at Gallagher Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-58 win for heavily favored Niagara according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Purple Eagles won their last outing 86-62 against Siena on Thursday.
Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Niagara 69, Mount St. Mary's 58
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- On February 23, the Purple Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 63-58 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 143) in our computer rankings.
- Niagara has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 143) on January 5
- 86-62 at home over Siena (No. 242) on March 2
- 70-62 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on January 12
- 65-56 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on February 19
- 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 254) on December 31
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.3 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per outing (185th in college basketball).
- Niagara is posting 69.8 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 3.5 more points per game than its season average (66.3).
- The Purple Eagles are putting up 67.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 65.9 points per contest.
- Niagara cedes 65.7 points per game at home, compared to 63.0 when playing on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Purple Eagles have picked up their output quite a bit over their last 10 games, scoring 73.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 66.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
