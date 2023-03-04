Siena vs. Canisius Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Siena Saints (17-12) and Canisius Golden Griffins (9-19) squaring off at Koessler Athletic Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Siena, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Saints are coming off of an 86-62 loss to Niagara in their most recent game on Thursday.
Siena vs. Canisius Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Siena vs. Canisius Score Prediction
- Prediction: Siena 68, Canisius 62
Siena Schedule Analysis
- The Saints took down the No. 212-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Niagara Purple Eagles, 83-81, on February 11, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Siena has 16 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.
Siena 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 227) on December 10
- 61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 243) on January 5
- 55-51 on the road over Fairfield (No. 243) on January 19
- 75-65 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on February 9
- 74-67 at home over Marist (No. 270) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints have a +109 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 68 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.3 per contest to rank 180th in college basketball.
- Siena scores more in conference play (69.4 points per game) than overall (68).
- The Saints are putting up more points at home (71 per game) than away (63.3).
- Siena is conceding fewer points at home (62.9 per game) than on the road (65.6).
- The Saints are posting 71.7 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 3.7 more than their average for the season (68).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.