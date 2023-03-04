Saturday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) and St. John's Red Storm (22-7) going head-to-head at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Golden Eagles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on March 4.

In their last time out, the Red Storm won on Monday 53-50 over Providence.

St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, St. John's (NY) 60

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm beat the No. 9-ranked UConn Huskies, 69-64, on February 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Red Storm are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

St. John's (NY) has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

The Red Storm have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).

St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins

66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on December 4

66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 36) on January 18

61-57 over Memphis (No. 59) on November 25

77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 65) on February 11

81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 65) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights