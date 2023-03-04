St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big East Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (20-9) and St. John's Red Storm (22-7) going head-to-head at Mohegan Sun Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Golden Eagles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on March 4.
In their last time out, the Red Storm won on Monday 53-50 over Providence.
St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
St. John's (NY) vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 64, St. John's (NY) 60
St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis
- The Red Storm beat the No. 9-ranked UConn Huskies, 69-64, on February 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Red Storm are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
- St. John's (NY) has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
- The Red Storm have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).
St. John's (NY) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-62 at home over Creighton (No. 13) on December 4
- 66-61 at home over Marquette (No. 36) on January 18
- 61-57 over Memphis (No. 59) on November 25
- 77-61 at home over DePaul (No. 65) on February 11
- 81-72 on the road over DePaul (No. 65) on January 21
St. John's (NY) Performance Insights
- The Red Storm have a +193 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game to rank 158th in college basketball and are giving up 59.4 per outing to rank 60th in college basketball.
- St. John's (NY) is scoring 63.1 points per game this year in conference action, which is 3 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.1).
- When playing at home, the Red Storm are averaging 6.0 more points per game (68.4) than they are on the road (62.4).
- Defensively, St. John's (NY) has played better in home games this year, giving up 57.8 points per game, compared to 62.1 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Red Storm have been putting up 61.8 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
