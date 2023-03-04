Saturday's game features the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-11) and the Monmouth Hawks (13-15) facing off at OceanFirst Bank Center (on March 4) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-62 win for Stony Brook, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Seawolves' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 76-67 loss to Towson.

Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 68, Monmouth 62

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

The Seawolves' signature win this season came against the Iona Lady Gaels, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 131) in our computer rankings. The Seawolves took home the 73-71 win at home on November 14.

Stony Brook has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Stony Brook 2022-23 Best Wins

83-66 at home over Towson (No. 139) on January 29

63-58 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 156) on November 24

89-61 at home over William & Mary (No. 208) on December 30

86-72 over High Point (No. 234) on November 23

69-51 at home over Manhattan (No. 254) on November 10

Stony Brook Performance Insights