The Monmouth Hawks (13-15) take the court against the Stony Brook Seawolves (17-11) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET in CAA action.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

  • The Seawolves' 68.3 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 63.8 the Hawks give up.
  • Stony Brook is 11-1 when giving up fewer than 62.7 points.
  • Stony Brook is 16-4 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • The Hawks average just 2.7 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Seawolves allow (65.4).
  • Monmouth has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.
  • Monmouth's record is 12-6 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/24/2023 Hampton W 70-63 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
2/26/2023 Delaware L 53-51 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
3/2/2023 @ Towson L 76-67 SECU Arena
3/4/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.