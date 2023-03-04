How to Watch Syracuse vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Syracuse Orange (16-14, 9-10 ACC) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN3.
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: Bally Sports
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games Syracuse shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 14-6 overall.
- The Demon Deacons are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Orange sit at 225th.
- The 74.2 points per game the Orange record are only 0.4 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (73.8).
- When Syracuse scores more than 73.8 points, it is 14-4.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Syracuse is putting up 6.1 more points per game (76.8) than it is in away games (70.7).
- Defensively the Orange have played better at home this year, ceding 71.5 points per game, compared to 75.5 in away games.
- Syracuse is making 6.4 treys per game, which is 0.2 more than it is averaging in road games (6.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.4% when playing at home and 36.6% in road games.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 91-73
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 99-82
|Petersen Events Center
|2/28/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 96-76
|JMA Wireless Dome
|3/4/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
