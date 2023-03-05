Albany vs. Maine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Albany Great Danes (21-10) versus the Maine Black Bears (16-13) at SEFCU Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-57 in favor of Albany. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Great Danes enter this matchup on the heels of a 59-51 victory over UMass Lowell on Wednesday.
Albany vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
Albany vs. Maine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 60, Maine 57
Albany Schedule Analysis
- The Great Danes registered their signature win of the season on December 29, when they took down the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 149 in our computer rankings, 60-46.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Albany is 19-3 (.864%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
Albany 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 at home over Maine (No. 200) on February 18
- 64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 233) on November 13
- 74-67 on the road over UMBC (No. 274) on February 15
- 61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 274) on January 4
- 64-60 on the road over Binghamton (No. 290) on January 18
Albany Performance Insights
- The Great Danes average 58.7 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 54.6 per outing (14th in college basketball). They have a +126 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.
- With 61.2 points per game in America East games, Albany is posting 2.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (58.7 PPG).
- On offense, the Great Danes post 58.9 points per game in home games, compared to 60.5 points per game away from home.
- Defensively, Albany has played better in home games this season, allowing 51.6 points per game, compared to 56.8 on the road.
- The Great Danes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 58.4 points a contest compared to the 58.7 they've averaged this season.
