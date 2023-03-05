Sunday's game that pits the Albany Great Danes (21-10) versus the Maine Black Bears (16-13) at SEFCU Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-57 in favor of Albany. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Great Danes enter this matchup on the heels of a 59-51 victory over UMass Lowell on Wednesday.

Albany vs. Maine Game Info

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Albany vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 60, Maine 57

Albany Schedule Analysis

The Great Danes registered their signature win of the season on December 29, when they took down the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 149 in our computer rankings, 60-46.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Albany is 19-3 (.864%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Albany 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 at home over Maine (No. 200) on February 18

64-57 on the road over Siena (No. 233) on November 13

74-67 on the road over UMBC (No. 274) on February 15

61-53 at home over UMBC (No. 274) on January 4

64-60 on the road over Binghamton (No. 290) on January 18

Albany Performance Insights