Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 3, Johnson produced 20 points in a 115-105 win against the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.6 18.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA 24.5 20.9 24 PR 22.5 19.4 22.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.8



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Hornets

Johnson's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nets average 98.8 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Giving up 118.1 points per game, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Hornets allow 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are ranked last in the league, conceding 26.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 12.6 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 18 24 3 3 6 0 0

