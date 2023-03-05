The No. 1 seed Colgate Raiders (24-8, 17-1 Patriot) will take the court in the Patriot tournament against the No. 4 seed Army Black Knights (17-15, 10-8 Patriot), Sunday at 2:00 PM live on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colgate vs. Army matchup.

Colgate vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Colgate vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colgate Moneyline Army Moneyline
BetMGM Colgate (-11.5) 149.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Colgate (-11.5) 149.5 -625 +440 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Colgate (-12) 149.5 -769 +500 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Colgate (-11.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Colgate vs. Army Betting Trends

  • Colgate has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • So far this season, 17 out of the Raiders' 30 games have gone over the point total.
  • Army has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, 15 out of the Black Knights' 28 games with an over/under have hit the over.

