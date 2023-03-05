Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last action, a 122-120 win over the Heat, Brunson tallied 25 points, eight assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brunson's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.9 27.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.0 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 33.5 33.7 37.5 PR 28.5 27.5 31.5 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 18.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Brunson's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.9 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Celtics are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

Giving up 43.4 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics allow 22.9 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Celtics concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 40 17 4 3 0 0 1 1/26/2023 40 29 4 7 2 2 0 11/5/2022 33 22 3 10 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brunson or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.