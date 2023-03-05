When the Boston Celtics (45-19) and New York Knicks (38-27) match up at TD Garden on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Julius Randle will be two players to watch.

Knicks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were victorious in their most recent game versus the Heat, 122-120, on Friday. Randle led the way with 43 points, and also had nine boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 43 9 3 0 1 8 Jalen Brunson 25 2 8 2 0 3 Immanuel Quickley 21 2 3 1 0 5

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is averaging team highs in points (25.3 per game) and rebounds (10.4). And he is producing 4.2 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Jalen Brunson is averaging a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 23.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

RJ Barrett is posting 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Josh Hart is posting 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, making 51.9% of his shots from the field.

The Knicks get 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 28.7 8.4 3.9 0.3 0.2 4.3 Jalen Brunson 27.5 4 6 0.7 0.1 2.5 Immanuel Quickley 16.2 3.6 2.5 0.8 0.4 2.8 RJ Barrett 15.6 3.4 2.5 0.4 0.1 1.6 Josh Hart 9.2 4.3 2.7 1.1 0.5 1.2

