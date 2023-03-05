Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets take on the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time out, a 115-105 win over the Celtics, Bridges totaled 38 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Bridges' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 18.2 24.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.5 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.1 PRA 31.5 26.2 33.3 PR 27.5 22.7 30.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.5



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Hornets

Bridges' Nets average 98.8 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 118.1 points per game, which is 26th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hornets have allowed 46.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are last in the league, giving up 26.4 per game.

The Hornets concede 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 30 18 2 3 2 1 1

