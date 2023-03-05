The Brooklyn Nets' (35-28) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Sunday, March 5 game against the Charlotte Hornets (20-45) at Barclays Center. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Nets won on Friday 115-105 against the Celtics. Mikal Bridges put up 38 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Edmond Sumner SG Out Personal 7.4 1.6 1.4 Yuta Watanabe SF Questionable Back 6.5 2.5 0.9 Ben Simmons PG Out Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Cody Martin: Out (Knee), P.J. Washington: Questionable (Foot), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSE

Nets Season Insights

The Nets record only 4.4 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Hornets allow (118.1).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 15-6.

In their last 10 games, the Nets have been scoring 109.9 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 113.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Brooklyn connects on 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 38.6% from deep while its opponents hit 37.4% from long range.

The Nets record 115.1 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the league), while allowing 113.0 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nets vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -8 227

