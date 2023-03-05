Nets vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - March 5
The Brooklyn Nets' (35-28) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Sunday, March 5 game against the Charlotte Hornets (20-45) at Barclays Center. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Their last time out, the Nets won on Friday 115-105 against the Celtics. Mikal Bridges put up 38 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Edmond Sumner
|SG
|Out
|Personal
|7.4
|1.6
|1.4
|Yuta Watanabe
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|6.5
|2.5
|0.9
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: Cody Martin: Out (Knee), P.J. Washington: Questionable (Foot), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)
Nets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSE
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets record only 4.4 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Hornets allow (118.1).
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 15-6.
- In their last 10 games, the Nets have been scoring 109.9 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 113.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Brooklyn connects on 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 38.6% from deep while its opponents hit 37.4% from long range.
- The Nets record 115.1 points per 100 possessions (fourth in the league), while allowing 113.0 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).
Nets vs. Hornets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-8
|227
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.