Nicolas Claxton and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 115-105 win over the Celtics, Claxton had two points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Claxton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.3 8.8 Rebounds 11.5 9.0 9.3 Assists -- 1.7 2.0 PRA 25.5 23 20.1 PR 23.5 21.3 18.1



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Nicolas Claxton has made 5.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.9% of his team's total makes.

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.8. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 118.1 points per game.

The Hornets give up 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are ranked last in the league, giving up 26.4 per game.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 33 14 6 3 0 6 1 12/7/2022 29 14 7 1 0 3 1 11/5/2022 25 11 9 3 0 4 3

