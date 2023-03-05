RJ Barrett's New York Knicks take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Barrett had 17 points in his last game, which ended in a 122-120 win against the Heat.

Below, we dig into Barrett's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.4 15.6 Rebounds 3.5 5.1 3.4 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.5 PRA 24.5 27.3 21.5 PR 21.5 24.5 19 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of RJ Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Celtics

Barrett is responsible for taking 16.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

Barrett is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Barrett's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.9 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 112.1 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 22.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.7 makes per game, eighth in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 26 10 7 2 1 0 0 1/26/2023 40 19 4 1 2 0 1 11/5/2022 37 27 4 4 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barrett or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.