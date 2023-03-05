Royce O'Neale will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

O'Neale, in his previous game (March 3 win against the Celtics) put up 10 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on O'Neale's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.9 5.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.8 2.9 PRA -- 17.5 13.2 PR 12.5 13.7 10.3 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.5



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Hornets

O'Neale is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 16.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

O'Neale's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nets average 98.8 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have given up 118.1 points per game, which is 26th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets have allowed 46.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

The Hornets are the worst team in the league, giving up 26.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have allowed 12.6 makes per contest, 20th in the league.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 32 14 3 6 4 0 0 12/7/2022 37 3 4 4 1 0 1 11/5/2022 38 6 4 5 1 0 0

