Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 115-105 win over the Celtics (his most recent action) Dinwiddie produced 17 points, eight assists and three steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Dinwiddie, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.5 17.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.8 Assists 6.5 5.5 6.4 PRA 29.5 26.2 27.4 PR 22.5 20.7 21 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.9



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Hornets

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 98.8. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Hornets concede 118.1 points per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the league, allowing 46.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have allowed 26.4 per game, worst in the NBA.

Conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Hornets are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2021 30 8 4 3 2 0 0 11/17/2021 29 0 3 2 0 0 0

